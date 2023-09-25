Indore: Smart Relay Held To Promote Indore Smart City Award Contest

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): To promote the India Smart City Award Contest programme scheduled for September 26-27 in the city and raise awareness about voting, Smart Relay was organised on Sunday, starting at 6:30 am. These activities under the Smart Relay included a walkathon from Rajwada, a bike rally from Gandhi Hall, and a cyclothon from Chappan Dukan.

The event was a collaborative effort between the Indore Municipal Corporation, district administration, and Indore Smart City. All three activities concluded at Gandhi Hall, where collector Ilayaraja T was present along with additional municipal commissioner Divyank Singh, superintending engineer DR Lodhi, and a large number of participants.

The collector emphasised that Indore ranks as one of the top smart cities in the country and encouraged citizens to make Indore the number one city in terms of voting as well. Many participants present at the Gandhi Hall complex took an oath to vote.

The collector also highlighted the upcoming Assembly elections and the election department's mobile app, which allows new voters to register. He also mentioned that there are some more apps which provide information about local candidates and election results.

Commissioner Harshika Singh mentioned that in preparation for the India Smart City Award Contest programme, which attracted smart city CEOs, administrative officers, and public representatives from different states and cities across the country, the Indore Smart Relay event was organised.

