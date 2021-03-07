Indore: Smart classroom for visually impaired launched

​Indore

​A smart class for ​visually impaired students ​- the first in Madhya Pradesh - was launched in a government school in Pardeshipura on Sunday.​

MP Sha​​nkar Lalwani inaugurated Annie Smart class for visually impaired children and saw them use the classroom. Annie is the world’s first Braille literacy device that helps visually impaired people learn to read, write, and type in Braille on their own in any medium of instruction. The device was prepared in Bangalore by a start-up.

Annie is in use in eight blind schools in India with smart classes dedicated to it. It is available in English, Hindi, Kannada, Marathi and Telugu and will be soon available in Tamil and Malayalam too.

Annie is a self-learning device that allows a visually impaired learner to become literate, increase their vocabulary in English and the vernacular language and improves basic numeracy. We initially started as a device focused on literacy but after several requests towards interactive content for language learning, we have expanded our scope to include language learning and vocabulary.

During the programme​, Lalwani sat down with the children and understood the device and its merits. On this occasion, joint director of social justice department Suchita Tirkey, superintendent Pawan Chauhan and other concerned officers and employees were present.