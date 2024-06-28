Indore: Smart City To Run 'Learn And Fun' Bus For Kids

Smart City Play Bus |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Imagine if you get a moveable play and learn simulator set-up inside a bus which will enhance your learning experience along with travelling from one place to another. The Indore Smart City Development Limited will begin its unique and new initiative, Play Bus, from July in which the vehicle will be set up for 'learn and fun' on wheels for children.

'We will start the play bus by next week and it will be on pilot stage,' Smart City CEO Divyank Singh said. He added, 'We have taken some buses from AICTSL. These buses are modified in such a way that a good playful environment could be provided to the children.'

In the play bus there will be games which will enhance knowledge of children. Also, there will be some puzzles, quizzes and team of officials who will teach children some basic things. 'Toys and some things for playful activities will also be made available in the bus,' he added. The project will begin with a pilot project of one bus at a time and more buses will be added in the initiative.

The Play bus will travel to various locations in Indore city including parks, gardens, Anganwadi centres and informal settlements, providing young children with opportunities to play and learn. 'We have planned that at first the bus will be parked outside some parks or area where children could take benefits of the project and also in such areas where kids' footfall could be more,' he added.

Read Also MP: Thousands Of Fishes Dies In Kwari River Due To Discharge Of Contaminated Water From Stop Dam

Focus on nurturing imagination of children

This initiative will encourage children to express themselves and nurture their imagination and creativity, which are crucial for their intellectual, social, emotional and physical development. The aim is to integrate education with play and create more accessible recreational spaces for young children across the city

Divyank Singh, Chief Executive Officer, Indore Smart City Development Limited