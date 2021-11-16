Indore: ​Six juveniles escape from Boys Correctional Home



Indore

Six minor boys accused of rape, murder and other serious offences have escaped from Boy's Correctional Home in the Hira Nagar area, police said on Monday.

Hira Nagar police station in-charge Kamal Kishore said the juveniles escaped after cutting the grill of a window at the Boy's Correctional Home on Saturday night. The police were informed of the incident on Monday.

The escaped juveniles are from Indore, Barwani, Dewas and Khandwa districts. The police have informed the concerned police stations of the districts regarding the matter and have formed search teams to trace them.

Police have alerted their sources to keep a check at railway stations, bus stands and every escape point in the city. Also, police are also keeping an eye on the residential places of the six juveniles to trace them.

The police have also circulated the pictures of the six boys at several police stations of the city where there is a possibility they might be hiding.

Published on: Tuesday, November 16, 2021, 01:01 AM IST