Indore: Six cops injured in clash between two families who were trying to illegally grab forest land

Mhow (FPNS)

At least half a dozen policemen were injured when they went to intervene in a fight between two groups over taking possession of a plot of forest land in Mhow forest sub-division. Forest department officials were also present. Sources said the miscreants pelted stones and also allegedly fired at the policemen.

The forest officials had discovered that encroachment was taking place in Compartment No 47 of Mhow sub-division. They had taken video of the place and after investigation found that two local families were trying to grab the forest land for cultivation. Earlier, also they had often clashed over the issue.

A month back Sukhram's family had organised a function and had invited over a 100 people to intimidate rival Kailash's family, and since then tension between the two families which finally led to a clash on Wednesday.

Police teams have raided several places, but so far no one has been arrested.



Published on: Friday,August 20, 2021, 01:13 AM IST