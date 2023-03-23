Indore: Six con-victims get back Rs 3.5 lakh

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Six people received Rs 3.50 lakh which they had lost to online fraud. They had been duped by conman on pretext of updating credit card or updating KYC, Indore police said on Wednesday.

According to a crime branch officer, one Jetam had lodged a complaint that he received a call from a person posing as an officer of the credit card department. The caller asked him to update the credit card. With the help of a remote access app, the accused managed to access his mobile phone and stole Rs 59,000 from his bank account. Fortunately, the crime branch officials ensured entire amount back into complainant’s bank account within a few days.

In another complainant, one Mithilesh had lodged a complaint that he had received a call in the name of credit card verification. The caller somehow took his OTP and managed to steal Rs 59,000 from his credit card.

Complainant Hariom was duped of Rs 63000 by a conman. The caller posing as bank officer offered assistance in updating KYC. He took the OTP received on complainant’s phone number and transferred money from his bank account.

Anshu received a call from a conman, who posed as a bank officer and stole Rs 90,000 from his credit card. The accused took the OTP from the complainant on the pretext of increasing the card limit. One Manish was duped of Rs 19,843 by an unidentified person on the pretext of updating the credit card.

An online fraud accused siphoned off Rs 60,000 from the bank account of Vikas. The accused posing as bank officer had sent a link to the complaint on the pretext of KYC update and transferred money from Vikas’s bank account.

In all the cases, the crime branch contacted bank officials and ensured return of entire amount to the complainants within a few days. The officers of Indore Police urged people not to share bank details, OTP etc with unidentified callers. Do not respond to unknown links to avoid cyber crime, they said.

