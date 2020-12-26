​​Indore: Sikhs remember Mata Gujri Ji and Chote Sahibzade​'s martyrdom​

Indore

Commemorating the sacrifice of ​​Mata Gujri Ji and Chote Sahibzade, Sikh community began 2-day observance and remembrance on their Shaheedi Diwas from Saturday.

To observe and remember their sacrifice, the community conducted morning and evening religious events at Guru Amardas Hall on Saturday.

In the morning, Gurmat Samagam was organised where community members gathered to learn from the lives of Mata Gujri Ji and Chote Sahibzade.

Chairman of Shri Guru Singh Sabha, Indore Manjit Singh Bhatia and General Secretary Jasbir Singh Gandhi shared, “In Gurmat Samagam, one of the most followed kathakar of Sikh community Bhai Pinderpal Singh and kirtankar Bhai Amarjeet Singh from Patiala, Punjab are sharing the life lessons.”

Gyani Pinderpal retold the story of how Mata Gujar Kaur and the two younger ​S​ahibzade, 9-year-old Zarowar Singh (Jujhar) and 7-year-old Fateh Singh were arrested on 8 December 1705 and confined in Sirhind Fort in what is referred to in Sikh chronicles as Thanda Burj, the cold tower.

Despite torture and repeated insistence on them converting to Islam, the trio stood still on their faith and attained martyrdom on the same day.

He further spoke about ‘gur fateh’ and ‘sat kartar’. Kirtankar Amarjit Singh quoted that when one is alone, god, i.e. Guru is always with him/her.