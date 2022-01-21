Indore: Shopowner booked for modified bike silencer

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The police booked an auto parts shopowner for installing a modified silencer on a bike on Thursday. The traffic police officials visited the shop to verify the information that silencers in his bike were changed. They lodged a complaint at the Chhoti Gwaltoli police station.

The traffic police launched a drive against the people using modified silencers on their bikes. On Thursday, inspector Manish Dawar received information that the owner of Ankit Auto Parts shop modified the silencers of many bikes. A modified silencer increases noise pollution.

After the information, constable Rajesh Devda was sent to the shop to check the modification of the silencer of a bike. The constable was in civil dress and he told the shopowner to change a silencer into one that made a noise like firecrackers. The shopowner changed the silencer for just Rs 2,000. A case was registered against the shopowner, Ankit Chhabra, under Section 188 of the IPC.

Fine collected from 140 more red-light violators

Four teams of the traffic police reached the homes of the red-light violators and collected fines from them on Thursday, too. The traffic police generated 438 challans for red-light violation on Sunday and the fines are being collected from the violators’ homes. On the second day, traffic police officials reached 140 addresses and collected fines from violators.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, January 21, 2022, 01:37 AM IST