Indore: Shopkeepers unhappy with 'left-right' system, Plan to meet CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Indore: Shopkeepers of Indore are now planning to give a memorandum to chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan regarding the decision by the administration of opening of shops by the 'left right' system.

This was decided at a meeting of shopkeepers held on Thursday.

The shopkeepers of MG Road, Jawahar Marg, Sitlamata Bazar, Marothia Bazar, Biyabani, Sindhi Colony, Anand Bazar, Kanadia Road, Apollo Tower, Indraprastha, Aru Plaza, BTC SunriseTower, Johri Palace and other areas held a meeting which was coordinated by shopkeepers Sunil Gupta and Shailendra Mahajan. At the meeting, the shopkeepers discussed the problems which they are facing due to the 'left-right' system.

The shopkeeper demanded the administration to rethink the orders because the system is harming their business. Even by this system, they are facing loss in business and they have to pay the entire month's salary to staff.

Shailendra Mahajan said that due to these issues all the shopkeepers are planning to talk to the administration for a solution or else they will give a memorandum to the CM Chouhan.