Indore: Shivaji Jayanti celebrated at Vidyasagar School

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Vidyasagar School celebrated Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti on Saturday with enthusiasm. Dr Uttam Sharma, Professor and Head Department of Physics at Shri Vaishnav Vidyapeeth Vishwavidyalaya, Indore, Madhya Pradesh, graced the occasion.

The programme commenced with lighting the lamp followed by garlanding the portrait of the Maratha king. On this auspicious occasion, various activities were conducted in the school.

Ramji Tripathi, head boy of the school, addressed the gathering and discussed the leadership qualities of Shivaji Maharaj. Diya Sidhwani, head girl of the school, recited a self-composed poem.

Aditya Shihoorkar, deputy head boy and cultural captain, depicted Maharaj Shivaji's life sketch in Veer Ras. The school choir sang songs in Marathi and Hindi. Hindi speech was delivered by Agrima Jain. English speech was delivered by Shreya Chakradhar. Sujal Patidar highlighted the bravery of Shivaji.

Sharma encouraged the students to learn about Shivaji's inspiring endeavours and his great efforts. School principal Dr DC Sharma emphasised the need for discipline and self-control citing examples from the life of Shivaji. Shikha, Piyush and Rachna Jain coordinated the team for conducting the event.

ALSO READ Bhopal: Congress slams name change from PEB to Karamchari Chayan Board

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, February 20, 2022, 12:06 AM IST