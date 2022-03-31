Indore: SGSITS students design four-wheel drive ATV vehicle

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The students of Shri Govindram Sekhsaria Institute of Technology and Science (SGSITS) are all set to show their mettle in BAJA this year. A four-wheel drive ATV vehicle has been designed and fabricated completely by a team of 28 students of the college for the competition. In this team of 28, there are three girls.

The competition is an annual event and is aimed at providing a platform to undergraduate and post-graduate engineering students the task of designing, modelling and fabricating a four-wheel drive vehicle.

The vehicle designed by SGSITS students is powered and touches good speed in a few seconds. “A team of 28 students of the engineering departments of the institute has designed and fabricated the car,” said Arohan Shrivastava from the team.

“Since 2007, we’ve been making a rear-wheel drive vehicle, but, this year, a new thing was introduced in the competition of making a four-wheel drive vehicle. These challenges have increased, but our learning has increased too. Within one year, we switched from rear-wheel drive vehicle to four-wheel drive,” he added. “We’ve made several changes to the design of the vehicle with which it functions properly. In the gearbox, too, we’ve made changes so that the vehicle can boost some power in the front wheels also,” said Arohan. “The weight of the vehicle is around 235 kg, which is a very light weight compared to a four-wheel drive vehicle. Our vehicle is robust. We got very little failure in all our testing. We’re all set for the event,” he added.

What is the competition all about?

Teams from 240 colleges from across the country participate in the BAHA-India competition held every year at the National Automotive Test Tracks (NATREX) in Pithampur. This time, the competition is going to be held on April 6. In the competition, all the teams make and bring all-terrain vehicles (ATVs) and racing takes place between these cars. The cars have to be driven on rocky roads. Automobile industry stalwarts test these cars on all the bases and announce the names of the winning teams.

