Indore: SGSITS plans virtual labs to promote startups, individual projects

Indore: Imagine an engineer training sitting in his village during vacation and learning to prepare the strongest concrete with live experiments in local dialect, don’t you think he might turn out to be a better engineer than the one reading about concrete?

With that in mind, Shri Govindram Seksaria Institute of Technology and Science (SGSITS) is planning to launch the first Virtual Lab powered by a state government institute from the next academic session.

This virtual lab featuring latest software will be available to students and professionals. For large scale experiments, it will have simulations and virtual reality.

For all students studying in Madhya Pradesh, the virtual lab will be available for free. Students of SGSITS will get directly free access to the lab.