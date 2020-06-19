Jyotiraditya Scindia, Digvijaya Singh set to enter Rajya Sabha from Madhya Pradesh

The ruling BJP is in a comfortable position for Fridays election, as it has 107 MLAs of its own and enjoys the support of two MLAs of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), one MLA of the Samajwadi Party (SP) and two Independents. The saffron party thus has the support of 112 in the 230-member Assembly whose effective strength is 206. Scindia and Solanki, thus, can get the 52 votes each needed for victory.

Legislators of both the parties were busy holding meetings on Thursday to finalise their strategies for the election. The BJP will hold another meeting at night, party sources said. Congress MLAs would gather at state unit chief Kamal Naths residence around 8 AM on Friday and go to the Assembly in buses to vote, said a party legislator. This was decided at a meeting at Naths house on Thursday, the MLA added.

The BJP held lunch meetings of groups of legislators. "MLAs from each revenue division held meetings separately," a party leader said. The election is significant as Scindia joined the BJP by parting ways with the Congress in March this year. Twenty- two of his supporters also resigned as MLAs, leading to the fall of the Nath government and return of the BJP to power.

A senior BJP leader said if Digvijaya won at the expense of Baraiya, it would benefit the saffron party in Assembly by-elections. "We are going to tell the public about how Digvijaya Singh snatched away the opportunity of a Dalit to reach the Upper House," he said.