Indore: Seven arrested with firearms

Indore: Crime branch on Friday arrested a person for supplying illegal firearms and recovered six country made pistols from his possession. Crime branch also arrested his customer with a pistol.

Senior Superintendent of Police Ruchi Vardhan Mishra said sometime back the crime branch had arrested some arms suppliers and they had revealed some crucial information about the illegal arms trade. Acting on that information, the crime branch started keeping tabs on people who had connection with Sikligarhs of Dhar, Khargone and Barwani districts, notorious for making illegal arms.

Working on that theme, the crime branch team arrested Raghu Karole, a resident of Palsud in Barwani district from near Morya Garden. During search, six country made firearms were recovered from him. He was handed over to Kanadiya police station staff for further action.

Accused Raghu told the police that he was in contact with the Sikligars from Barwani, Dhar and Khargone for a long time. He used to supply the weapons on demand. He also confessed supplying firearms in other states also. He confessed selling a firearm to Pawan Chouhan of Bhuri Tekri area. After the information, police also arrested Pawan with a pistol.