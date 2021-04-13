Indore set to have one more Covid care centre amid rising coronavirus cases

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Amid the growing number of COVID-19 cases in Indore, the district administration and health department have started setting up one more COVID care centre in the city.

The centre is being built on Radha Swami Satsang Vyas's ground on Khandwa Road. Efforts are being made to complete the setting up of the centre in two days.

"We are making arrangements for 500 beds in the first phase. There will be 10 blocks, each comprising 50 beds. Every block will have a doctor, nurse and other medical staff members. In the second pase, we will increase the number of beds to 1000 and if need arises, we can even think of exceeding the number of beds to 2000," said Doctor Amit Malakar, COVID Nodal Officer.

"We will isolate asymptomatic patients here. Their fooding, lodging, any other facilities will be catered free of cost," Malakar added. On Monday, the number of COVID-19 containment zones in the district increased to 22.

A day after the extension of the 60-hour lockdown in Indore till April 19, the district administration on Sunday had announced to impose a five-day-long corona-curfew in the municipal limits of Indore district.

India reported 1,61,736 new COVID19 cases, 97,168 discharges and 879 deaths on Monday. Madhya Pradesh is among the 10 states which accounted for 80.80 per cent of the new cases.