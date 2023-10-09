Indore: Serial Chain Snatcher Arrested From Tilak Nagar

Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The crime branch has arrested a serial chain snatcher who has carried out many chain snatchings in several areas of the city. Recently the accused had snatched two chains from two women in the Tilak Nagar area. In the past he has done chain snatching 17 times.

Police received information that a man whose appearance matched with the footage of the accused in a chain-snatching incident in Tilak Nagar was roaming in the area.

In the joint action crime branch and Tilak Nagar Police Station staff detained accused Hitesh Punjabi, a resident of Kranti Kripalani Nagar and interrogated him on the basis of video footage. He has snatched two chains in Tilak Nagar area itself.

On interrogation, the accused told police that he had a lot of debt and in order to pay off the debt and earn money quickly he committed these crimes.

On October 5, 2023, he targeted two women who were roaming outside their houses in Tilak Nagar area at night, He snatched gold chains from their necks and escaped on his motorcycle.

One gold chain and two gold biscuits weighing approximately 23 grams, were seized from the possession of the accused and a two-wheeler used in the crime was recovered.

The accused was earlier arrested by the crime branch in the year 2017 in which 17 gold chains were recovered from the accused. Police are investigating the case and finding out how many chain snatchings the accused had done since 2017.

