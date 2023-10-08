 MP: Gauri Suresh To Launch Literacy Campaign Today  
FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, October 08, 2023, 02:31 AM IST
article-image

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): An inter-city meeting for literacy will be organised by Rotary Club Ujjain on Sunday in which famous social worker Gauri Suresh Sawant, the first transgender ambassador of the Election Commission of India, will perform havan to make literacy a mass campaign.

About 250 Rotary members and social workers from Madhya Pradesh are expected to participate in the event.  Ravi Langar of the Rotary Club said that an inter-city meeting for literacy has been organised at Hotel Solitaire at 3 pm.

Gauri Suresh is the founder trustee of Aaji Ka Ghar, key activist of ‘We Save Siddh Prakalp’, trustee of ‘Sakhi Char Chaughi Trust’ and key speaker of Tal Thok Ke and working for gender sensitivity awareness.

Recently, a web series Kali starring actress Sushmita Sen has been produced on Gauri Suresh. 

Gauri Suresh has worked on stopping human trafficking, giving eunuchs their rights, educating the children of abused women and making them self-reliant and helping elderly eunuchs live a life with dignity.

Gauri Suresh has also won awards such as Savitribai Award, Girna Gaurav Award, Shoorveer Award, I am Woman Award, and Global Woman Achiever Award and is known as a speaker at the national level.    

article-image

