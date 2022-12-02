e-Paper Get App
Indore: Sehore police arrest fraud accused from city

Indore: Sehore police arrest fraud accused from city

Aerodrome police register kidnapping case following family’s complaint

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, December 02, 2022, 01:33 AM IST
Representative Image |
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A team of Sehore police arrested a man who had two fraud cases registered against him in Sehore from the Aerodrome area on Wednesday. 

As he went missing, his family members lodged a complaint at Aerodrome police, and a kidnapping case was registered against unknown persons late on Wednesday. On Thursday, the police realised that Sehore police had arrested him. 

Aerodrome police station in-charge Sanjay Shukla said that Rajesh Narvale, a resident of North Kamathipura had come to attend a family function in Bholenath Colony on Aerodrome Road on Wednesday. His family members alleged that when he was with the relatives, some men reached there and took him in an SUV with them. The vehicle was registered with Bhopal RTO.

When he did not return, his family searched him in the area and then lodged a complaint at Aerodrome police station and a case under Section 365 of IPC was registered against unknown persons.

Aerodrome police traced the vehicle and found that it belonged to Sehore police. They came to know two fraud cases, one in Nasrullaganj and the other in Ichhawar in Sehore district, were registered against the accused.   

