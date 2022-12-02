Indore: Several events mark BSF raising day

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): CSWT (Central School of Weapons & Tactics ) and STC (Subsidiary Training Centre), Border Security Force, jointly celebrated the 58th Raising Day of the force on Thursday. Bada Khana along with cultural programmes was organised for the serving and retired personnel on the campus to mark the occasion.

Central School of Weapons & Tactics (CSWT) will also organise the 50th BSF Inter-Frontier Platoon Weapon Shooting Competition- 2022 from December 8 to 12. More than 800 BSF personnel including male and female participants and officials of different BSF Frontiers from all over the country will participate and compete for excellence.

During this six days event, a total of eleven platoon weapon events will be conducted in which ten events of small platoon weapons will be conducted at Reoti Ranges of BSF CSWT, Ujjain Road, Indore and one event of 51 mm Motor will be conducted at Hema Range, Mhow.

In the event, there will be 126 Medals, 3 Trophies, and 10 Cups, for which 800-1000 personnel will participate including more than 100 women. 11 matches will be there; 10 at Reoti Range & 1 at Hema Range. There will be a total of 9 night matches, cultural programmes, weapons display and other events.

Keeping up the tradition and motto of the force, ‘Jeevan Paryant Kartavvya’, during this year, CSWT and STC BSF, the two premier institutions of BSF situated at Indore both under the guidance of Kuldeep Kumar Gulia, IG BSF performed many activities true to the tradition of the force.

To promote awareness about Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, an event of Har Ghar Tiranga was organised by the CSWT & STC BSF Indore in which cyclotron and walkathon were organised.

