Indore: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan to participate in 3 events of Tantya Mama on Sunday

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The district administration would organise the martyrdom day of tribal warrior Tantya Mama on December 4. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will participate in three programmes. A statue of the tribal leader will be unveiled at Jan Nayak Tantay Mama Square (Bhanwarkuan square).

CM Chouhan will visit Patalpani and then arrive in the city.

A large number of tribals from Malwa and Nimar regions are expected to participate in these events. A meeting was organised at Residency for the preparations of the programmes. Minister Tulsi Silawat, Divisional Commissioner Dr Pawan Sharma, Commissioner of Police HN Mishra, Collector Dr Ilaya Raja T and local BJP leaders were present in the meeting.

It was informed in the meeting that CM Chouhan would reach Patalpani by helicopter around 12 noon on Sunday and would garland the statue of Tantya Mama there. After participating in the brief programme organised here, he will land at PTS helipad at around 1 o'clock and from here will go to Tantya Mama (Bhanwarkuan) Square. After inaugurating the newly installed statue of Tantya Mama here, te CM will reach Nehru Stadium and after participating in the programme organised here, will leave from the city at around 3.30 pm.

CM takes stock of programmes through VC from Bhopal

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan inquired about the programmes being organised in the city and Patalpani on December 4 on the occasion of the martyrdom day of Tantya Mana through video conferencing from Bhopal. Divisional Commissioner Dr Pawan Kumar Sharma, Collector Dr. Ilaya Raja T. and Commissioner Municipal Corporation Pratibha Pal participated in the VC from the city.

