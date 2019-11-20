Indore: Scolded by father over phone use, class X girl hangs self

Indore: A class X girl committed suicide by hanging herself from the ceiling at her residence in Chandan Nagar area on Wednesday. She took the extreme step after her father scolded for using mobile phone till late at night. No suicide note was recovered from the spot.

The deceased has been identified as 14-year-old Khushi Rana, a resident of Raj Nagar. Her hung body was spotted by her brother when he reached her room to take his earphones at 1 am. Brother told her father and other family members after which she was rushed to the hospital. She was declared brought dead.

Investigating officer and SI RS Dawar said the girl was studying in class X at a private school. She was watching contents on mobile phone till late night when her father Pawan scolded her. He took mobile phone away from Khushi, which upset her. Possibly, after that, she reached her room and hanged herself.

Police investigated the room also but no suicide note was recovered. So, the exact reason of her taking the extreme step could not be known till Wednesday night. The statements of her family members are being taken.