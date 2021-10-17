Indore: Scindia urged to increase frequency of Dubai flight

Indore: Water resources minister Tulsiram Silawat has urged civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia to increase the frequency of the Indore-Dubai flight. Silawat met Scindia in New Delhi on Saturday and, during discussions he presented the demand in this regard.

Silawat expressed his gratitude for the gifts of three new flights given by Scindia to the city. From October 31, Indigo Airline will start three new flights to Surat, Jodhpur and Prayagraj from the city. He said that Air India’s Indore-Dubai international flight also started on September 1 and the Malwa region had become ready to touch newer heights in tourism and air connectivity.

Published on: Sunday, October 17, 2021, 12:04 AM IST