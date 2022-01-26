Indore: School of Education head Kamakshi Agnihotri passes away

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): One of the senior faculty members of Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAAV), Prof Kamakshi Agnihotri, who was also head of School of Education and dean of Faculty of Education, passed away due to cardiac arrest on Wednesday morning. She was 52.

News of her demise was broken by executive council member Dr Mangal Mishra on social media.

He described her demise a big loss to education fraternity.

School of Economics head Prof Kanhaiya Ahuja in his post on social media said, "Absolutely shocking and unfortunate (to hear about demise of Agnihotry). Just can't believe it..We have lost a wonderful colleague.. A big loss for the university."

Senior academics Prof PN Mishra, Prof Rajeev Gupta, Prof Samanta Katiyal, Prof Rajendra Singh also consoled her demise and prayed for the departed soul.

