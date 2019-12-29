Indore: School loses affiliation after students falls from terrace

Indore: Joint Mission Higher Secondary School, Nanda Nagar has been issued a notice of disaffiliation by School Education Department due to school’s negligence towards child safety. Further, the school has been questioned on use of terrace for annual function and lack of required grounds on the campus.

The school was issued the notice after a class XI student fell from the school terrace during their annual function.

In the notice issued by school education department, joint director (Indore division) Manish Verma, the school is required to explain their case within seven days as per protocol.

“The school had renewed its affiliation in 2015 when the MP Recognition of Secondary and Higher Secondary School Rules, 2015 was applicable,” Verma said. The rules for affiliation have been modified since then and now 2017 rules are applicable.

Incident brought school’s negligence to light

Joint Mission Higher Secondary School authorities had organised a reverse walking competition on the terrace with cable wires spread on the floor as part of their annual function. Also the boundary wall was only 2.5 feet high

Class XI student Anil Tomar while attempting to win the reverse walking competition got his foot stuck in a cable, lost his balance and fell down from the third floor terrace. Anil suffered from a neck fracture.

In school’s statement, the principal noted that it was an accident.

Other negligence by the school

* As per orders from school education department, all the schools affiliated to Madhya Pradesh board are to remain closed from Dec 22 to 29. The orders had already been floated to all the schools considering the health of students and cold winds. The school overlooked the orders and conducted annual function on Dec 26.

* As per the board, all such functions are to be organised in open ground. The school organised the function on terrace with no safety measures.

* As per the latest MP Recognition of Secondary and Higher Secondary School Rules, 2017, every affiliated school must have 5,000 to 6,000 square feet land. Out of this 3,000 square feet has to be open land for play grounds. In the visit by education department team, the school had no open spaces whatsoever.