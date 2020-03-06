Indore: School asked to hold exams, provide results before disaffiliation

Indore: Joint Mission Higher Secondary School, Nanda Nagar, which had been issued a notice of disaffiliation by School Education Department due to school’s negligence towards child safety, has been allowed to hold exams for academic session 2019-20.

School education department joint director (Indore division) Manish Verma issued a notice asking the school to conduct examinations and thereafter issuing proper results to students enabling them to get admission in other schools for academic session 2020-21.

The notice issued on Friday, said, “The school must conduct board examinations as well as regular school examinations. Further, the result of school examination must be provided to all the students by March 31.”

What was the case?

The school was issued a notice by school education department joint director (Indore division) Manish Verma after a class XI student fell from the school terrace and a complaint was lodged at a local police station in that regard.

What was the incident?

According to police, the school was holding its annual function being held on the third-floor terrace. In one of the events at the function, the students were asked to take part in reverse walking with cable wires spread on the floor to make things difficult. One of the Class XI students, Anil Tomar, son of Shyam Tomar, a resident of Gauri Nagar, tripped on the cable wire and fell off the terrace as the boundary wall was very low – only 2.5 feet high. Tomar suffered a fractured neck. The school had tried to wriggle out of taking the blame for the incident by issuing a statement in which the principal noted that it was an accident.

Other negligence found in the school

As per orders from the school education department, all the schools affiliated to Madhya Pradesh board were to remain closed from December 22 to 29. The orders had already been floated to all the schools considering the health of students and cold winds. The school had overlooked the orders and were holding the annual function on December 26.

As per the board, all such functions should be organised in open ground. The school organised the function on the terrace with no safety measures.

As per the MP Recognition of Secondary and Higher Secondary School Rules, 2017, every affiliated school must have 5,000 to 6,000 square feet land. Out of this 3,000 square feet has to be open land for playgrounds. In the visit by education department team, the school had no open spaces whatsoever.