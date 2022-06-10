Indore: ​Sanjay Shukla likely to file nomination on June 15 in presence of Kamal Nath

Congress leaders with Nath to discuss selection of candidates on Thursday |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)

Congress mayoral candidate MLA Sanjay Shukla is likely to file his nomination on June 15 in the presence of state party president Kamal Nath.

Party leaders including Indore’s in-charge Vijayalaxmi Sadho, Sajjan Singh Verma MLAs Jitu Patwari, Vishal Patel, city president Vinay Bakliwal, state secretary Rajesh Choukse and others met Nath in Bhopal on Thursday to discuss the selection of candidates in every ward.

According to Sadho, the discussion over selection criteria, preparing panels, and campaigning issues was done with the party president.

“There are multiple aspirants from many wards and we are trying to make a small panel for the selection. We are trying to unite all the aspirants to work together for the party. Major criterion for selection of the candidate is his winning ability and dedication towards the party,” she said.

She said that the party will declare names of all the wards at the earliest so that the candidates get time for campaigning. The party in-charge also said that Kamal Nath would come to Indore soon but the date has not been finalized.

“We have declared our mayoral candidate about one and half year ago and we are assured of his win in the coming urban body election,” Sadho said.

District president Sadashiv Yadav too informed Nath about selection of candidates in rural areas for panchayat elections.

Meanwhile, party leaders also discussed names of the aspirants constituency-wise and a panel of three names have been prepared in some of the constituencies while some are on hold due to multiple aspirants from each ward.