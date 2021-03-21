Indore salutes the epitome of success, presents Ahilya awards to women achievers

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Starting from the great ruler Maharani Ahilya Devi Bai Holkar to the inspiring women in leading the development of Indore as a smart city, the city is a model of balanced development and equality. Recognising these women of substance with Ahilya Awards, Free Press in association with Omaxe Limited organised a felicitation program in Free Press office on Saturday.

Shankar Lalwani, Member of Parliament and Asha Shukla, vice-chancellor of Dr BR Ambedkar University of Social Science Mhow felicitated the women of substance of Indore along with special guests of the evening.

Special guests for the event were Vineet Sharma, Regional Business Head of Omaxe Ltd; Naveen Narang and Anas Iqbal from Vishisht School of Management; and S S Kabir from Indian Biodiesel and Energy.