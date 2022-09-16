Indore: Sachin, Lara and Yuvi fever in city

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): After a long time, cricket fans in the city will see the action of great Sachin Tendulkar, Brian Lara, Shane Watson, Yuvraj Singh and Tilakratne Dilsan at Holkar Stadium from September 17 to 19.

All the prominent players will participate in the World Road Safety Series phase-2 matches. In this, Sachin Tendulkar will be seen batting against New Zealand and West Indies, while Brian Lara will be seen batting against England.

9 cricketers from 100-Test club

The thrill of cricket will be on the rise for three days from September 17 to 19 at Holkar Stadium in Indore. Under the Road Safety World Series, 5 matches will be played between 8 teams, in which 2 matches will be played in daytime and 3 matches in flood light. The special thing about this series will be that the fans will get a chance to see 9 players who have played over a 100 Tests.

Change in match schedule, India Legends match now on Sept 19

The organisers of the Road Safety Legends series have changed the schedule of matches. Now, the first match of the series in Indore will be held on 17 September between Bangladesh and New Zealand at 3.30 pm. At the same time, the team of England and West Indies teams will clash from 7.30 pm. Sri Lanka will take on South Africa on 18 September from 3.30 pm. On the same day there will be a match between Australia and Bangladesh Legends from 7.30 pm. Earlier, India's match was to be held on Sunday, but now under the new schedule, the match between India Legends and New Zealand Legends will be on 19 September.

The 100-Test club

Players who have played more than 100 Test matches in Sachin Tendulkar 200 Tests, Ross Taylor 112, Brian Lara 131, Makhaya Ntini 101, Ian Bullock 118, Chaminda Vaas 111 and Sanath Jayasuriya 110 will be in action.

Star players will be seen on the field

This series includes Sachin Tendulkar, Yuvraj Singh, Irfan Pathan, Harbhajan Singh, Suresh Raina, Australia's Shane Watson, Alex Doolan, Brad Haddin, Stuart Clark, Brett Lee and Cameron White, West Indies' Brian Lara, Danja Hayat, Devendra Bishoo, Jerome Taylor and Darren Powell, England's Ian Bell, Nick Compton, Phil Mustard, Darren Maddy, Ricky Clarke, New Zealand's Ross Taylor, Jason Spice, Scott Styris, Shane Bond and Craig McMillan, Bangladesh's Shahadat Hossain, Abdur Razzaq, Alamgir Kabir Tushar, Sri Lanka's TM Dilshan, Asela Gunaratne, Sanath Jayasuriya, Chaminda Vaas, Thisara Perera, South Africa's Jonty Rhodes, Kevin Pietersen, Lance Klusener and Makhaya Ntini.

Sachin tweeted, tell me how many runs and wickets in international cricket

Sachin Tendulkar tweeted two photos while sitting in the flight. He also asked how many runs have been scored and wickets taken in international cricket. A fan named David replied 1,06,312 runs and 2346 wickets. In the picture, Yuvraj Singh is seen sitting beside Sachin. Along with Indian players, players from Australian and other countries are also seen in the flight.

In another Tweet Sachin said he was saddened by tennis player Roger Federer’s announcement that he was retiring from the game.