​Indore: Run and Burn marathon calls for ban on plastics ​

Indore:

In the early morning hours of Valentine’s Day, several fitness events were organised including the 'Run and Burn Marathon' at Nehru Stadium on Sunday.

There were several runs of 3 km, 5 km, 10 km, and 21 km. All the races began from Nehru Stadium under the Swacch Indore campaign. There were about 500 participants in all the runs.

To support Indore in becoming the cleanest city in India again, Run and Burn marathon was organised ​with ​a message to eradicate plastic from the city.

"Indore has been winning the title of being No. 1 in Swachhata for 4 consecutive years. Swachch Indore, Swachh India's initiative to Say No to plastic,” said coordinator of the marathon Nitin Chaturvedi.

With an appeal not to use plastic, the run was supported by various social activists in the city. "This year, participants from all cities of India joined the campaign to make their city plastic-free," Chaturvedi said.

The run was flagged off by MP Shankar Lalwani, Padma Shri Janak Palta, airport director Aryama Sanyal and additional commissioner Shringar Srivastava.

Suresh Lahoti, a participant, said that the runners started the marathon from Nehru Stadium and went back from Rasoma square to Nehru Stadium via Shivaji Vatika, Geeta Bhawan, Palasia.

There were two laps in 21 km and one lap in 10 km run. Women and children mostly participated in 5 kilometres and 3 kilometres and pledged to contribute to the effort to make the city healthy and clean.

The race took place in real-time in Indore and virtual mode in other cities of India. A group of military officers ran the race and paid homage to martyrs of Pulwama.