Indore: Ruckus in MYH; Baby dies after falling from staff’s hands: Family

Bhopal: Family members of a new born baby created ruckus in Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital on Wednesday night after the death of the baby.

Family members alleged that the baby died after being slipped from the hands of the staff and fallen in a tub while the doctors claimed that it was a still born baby.

Reshma B, resident of Pithampur, was admitted to MY Hospital on Wednesday for delivery. She delivered a baby on Wednesday night and few minutes after the delivery, staff handed over the baby to family members claiming that it was a still born.

Later, family members started ruckus and claimed that the baby died after falling in a tub with the staff’s hand.

Family members also lodged a police complaint in the case after which post mortem of the baby was conducted at MY Hospital. Police said that the exact situation will be cleared only after the post mortem.

Meanwhile, gynecologist Dr Sumitra Yadav said that the patient was referred from Mhow and her condition was critical.

“During sonography, it was found that the baby’s heart is not beating. Staff had consulted and informed the family members about the situation and informed them that it was a critical case and it might be a still born baby,” she told media.

She also said that they cannot comment over family members’ allegation as the baby was still born. They have given informed the HoD about the case as well.