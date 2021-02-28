​Indore: Rs 80 cr collected for Ram Temple ​in Ayodhya

Indore:

​A sum of over Rs 80 crore​, collected for the Ram Temple in Ayodhya ​in Indore ​​was handed over to the authorities on Sunday.

Former member of Narmada Control Authority Government of India and former Chairman Ecosystem (Mission Ecology) Indian Council of Science and Technology Communication Dr Afroz Ahmad presented the collected funds.

The funds were presented to Pt. Bhupendra Dharwa, Union Ministry of Environment and Forests, National Child Labor Advisory Committee, Ministry of Labo​u​r and former member of Indore Union Driver Shailendra Mahajan and Co-ordination Forum.

Funds were received from Kinnar (LGBT) community and children as well. Some little girls broke their piggy banks and contributed their savings.

About ​Rs 1.11cr ​was contributed by various corporate groups as well. LGBT community ​has ​donated about ​Rs ​11,000​ .