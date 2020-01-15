Indore: Rs 4.18L worth fake currency found in a bed in Dhar home

Indore: Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) sleuths on Wednesday seized fake currency worth Rs 4.18 lakh from Dhar. The fake currency was hidden in a bed brought from Bangladesh.

This first action of 2020 is also the first seizure of counterfeit currency by DRI. Acting on a tip off, sleuths of DRI’s Indore zonal unit raided a house in Lal Kothi area of Dhar city. The house was owned by an associate of Lalu Khan, kingpin of a fake currency racket. During the search operation, officers found fake Indian currency from a bed.

The DRI seized Rs 18.75 lakh worth fake currency during a multi-state operation across Maharashtra, West Bengal and MP on Tuesday and Wednesday. The notes were smuggled in from Bangladesh. Lalu Khan was arrested under Section 104 and 135 of the Customs Act 1962. He was produced before a designated Court in Nagpur on Wednesday.

Fake currency seizure

-Fake currency includes 190 notes of 2000 denomination. total 3.80 lakh.

- 76 fake currency notes of Rs 500 denomination worth Rs 38,000 seized.

-Total amount seized (3.80 lakh and 38,000) Rs 4.18 lakh.