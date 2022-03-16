Indore: Rs 230-crore grant requirement; DHE asks DAVV to send proposals in three phases

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The department of higher education (DHE) has asked Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) to send the proposal for grant in three phases days after the university sought a whopping Rs 230 crore for its expansion and enhancement of facilities.

“The DHE has asked us to prioritise our proposals and send them in a phase-wise manner to it,” said DAVV vice-chancellor professor Renu Jain. Jain said the university would soon hold a meeting of HoDs wherein priority of proposals would be decided.

Recently, the university had sent an estimate of around Rs 230 crore to the DHE for infrastructure expansion and enhancement of facilities. The university had sought Rs 100 crore for upgrading 22 of its teaching departments as centres of excellence (CEO) and Rs 130 crore for developing central facilities, such as an international-standard hostel, learning resource centre, tribal development centre and so forth.

The move had come following Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s directives to the DHE that DAVV should be helped technically and financially so that it could figure among the Top-100 universities in the country and fetch Grade A++ accreditation from the National Assessment and Accreditation Council. Following the directive, DHE had recently sought from DAVV its financial requirements for infrastructure expansion and for adding new facilities.

ALSO READ Bhopal: Over 5 lakh women in villages to get new houses under Central scheme on March 28

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, March 16, 2022, 11:50 PM IST