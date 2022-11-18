Indore: Rs 143 cr subsidy to consumers who availed power at Re 1 per unit

Representational pic |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): As part of the Grah Jyoti Yojana of the state government, a subsidy of Rs 143.5 crore was provided to 32 lakh eligible consumers who availed power at Re 1 per unit in the past month.

In the Indore district, about Rs 19 crore subsidy was given to about 4.7 lakh consumers.

According to the government scheme, consumers whose consumption of electricity is up to 150 units per month are charged Re 1 per unit for the first 100 units and the remaining 50 units of electricity are charged according to the prescribed rates.

The number of people availing of the benefit of this government scheme has been increasing in the Malwa-Nimar region.

West Discom managing director Amit Tomar said the maximum number of 4.7 lakh consumers have benefited in the Indore district. They got a subsidy of about Rs 19 crore.

Besides, around 3.1 lakh consumers in Dhar district availed benefit of the government scheme followed by around 3 lakh consumers in Ujjain district, 2.81 lakhs consumers in Khargone and 2.3 lakh consumers in Mandsaur, 2.24 lakh consumers in Ratlam district, 2.14 lakh in Dewas district, 2.04 lakh in Barwani, 2.01 lakh in Khandwaand 1.90 lakh in Jhabua.

“A subsidy of up to Rs 554 was provided to each eligible consumer,” Tomar said.