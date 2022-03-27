Indore: Rs 10K fine on contractor whose labourers dump garbage in open

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC), on Sunday, slapped a fine of Rs 10,000 on a contractor as his labourers were found dumping garbage in an open area.

Zone No. 10 officials were on a routine patrol when they spotted around 50 labourers staying in temporary structures on a plot in Scheme No. 134. The officials observed that the labourers, instead of giving household waste to IMC garbage-lifting vehicles, were dumping it in the open on an adjoining plot.

Upon inquiry, IMC officials came to know that the labourers were hired employees of Rizvi Interior Decorator. Manager of the agency Mohammad Khan was called to the place and Rs 10,000 fine was realised from him.

IMC is leaving no stone unturned to maintain its cleanliness standards ahead of the central team’s visit to the city for the cleanliness survey. Although it slaps fines throughout the year on those who dump garbage in the open, IMC has now intensified the drive in view of the central team’s visit. Indore has been adjudged the cleanest city of the country for five times in a row. It is eyeing the tag for the sixth time this time.

Published on: Sunday, March 27, 2022, 11:06 PM IST