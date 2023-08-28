 Indore: Rozgar Mela At CSWT Today 
Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, August 28, 2023, 12:30 AM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The 8th tranche of rozgar mela is being organised on Monday in CSWT BSF Campus, Indore along with 44 other locations spread across the country.

Bhupendra Yadav, Union Cabinet Minister of Environment, Forest & Climate Change and Labour & Employment will be the chief guest for the event.

Rozgar Mela is a decisive and bold step towards the fulfilment of the commitment of the Prime Minister for large-scale employment generation in the organised sector in the country. 

The rozgar mela is expected to act as a catalyst in further employment generation and provide excellent career opportunities to lakhs of youths across the country for their empowerment and direct participation in nation-building.

The mission mode recruitment drive is expected to result in filling up of 10 lakh jobs in the Government by the end of this year.

In the series of rozgar mela events, this 8th tranche is to be held on 28th August 2023 for the distribution of 51,106 appointment letters to new appointees. 

Here at CSWT BSF Indore appointment letters to about 250 candidates of various organisations will be distributed physically & 500 others will be issued online and also through dak.

This rozgar mela is being organised under Kuldeep Kumar Gulia, IG, CSWT, BSF Indore. The occasion will be graced by other dignitaries and officials of the city.

