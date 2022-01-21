Indore: Roof of under-construction school collapses in Tejaji Nagar, no casualties reported

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The roof of an under-construction school collapsed in Tejaji Nagar injuring several workers. Fortunately, there were no casualties.

Police said soon after news of the roof collapse spread in the area, nearby villagers reached the spot to rescue the workers. All the workers were rescued from the debris of the collapsed roof and rushed to a city hospital.

One of the workers who also got injured in the incident said that there were around 20-22 at the site at the time of the incident. The roof had been laid today itself and was yet to dry out. He said that it collapsed because some support of roof might have broken or slipped. He said that timely help from the people and police saved the workers’ life and no worker suffered a serious injury. However, few workers got fractures in hands, legs or other body parts.

According to the police, the cause of the accident is being investigated. The incident happened near Kripal Ghati. The work is going on in a school in Umrikhedi village.

The work was going on on a roofspread over an areaof3,000 sq feet. As soon as the roof started collapsing a few workers jumped and escaped but few got trapped under the debris.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, January 21, 2022, 12:55 AM IST