Indore: Rising fuel price a minor issue, says Vijayvargiya

Indore

BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya said that the spike in fuel prices in the country is a minor issue before the people and it will not affect the upcoming civic body elections. On Saturday, petrol (normal) prices in Indore and other places has crossed Rs 96 per litre, the highest ever.

Rather, the senior BJP leader advised that the people should opt for bicycles over motorised vehicles as fuel prices are high. “We should use bicycles for covering small distances as it not only saves fuel but also keep you body fit and healthy,” he said.

“It’s a minor issue which is not going to affect civic body polls as people have seen development under BJP rule” he said while replying to a query here on Saturday.

Sharing details of the Cyclothon which is to be held tomorrow, he said that around 5000 cyclists will participate in the event. They will start from Hotel Sayaji Square and finish Pitraparvat covering around 18 kilometres.

The themes of this year Cyclothon are “Cycle Chalao Corona Bhagao” and “Sadak Suraksha, Jeevan Raksha”.

The event is jointly organised by Indore Cycling Association, Transport Department and Indore Traffic police.

Vijayvargiya stated that he had noticed remarkable increase in number of cyclists in Indore since a push to cycling was given. “Covid-19 pandemic also played a crucial role in encouraging people to take to cycling as it increase immunity,” he said adding that when Covid-19 cases were high, there was dearth of cycles in stores as many people had purchased them.

Vijayvargiya he believes that regular exercise and cycling helped in keep coronavirus away from him.

Verma has lost his mind

Days after former stat​​e PWD minister Sajjan Singh Verma dared him to contest mayoral elections from Indore, Vijayvargiya stated that the Congress leaders has lost his senses.

“He (Verma) has lost his mind so he is talking nonsense,” the BJP leader said while replying to a query.

Two days ago Congress had announced that Indore-I assembly constituency MLA Sanjay Shukla is going to be its mayor candidate. After the announcement, Verma had challenged Vijayvargiya, who was elected Indore mayor in 2000, to contest election against Shukla.