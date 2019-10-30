Indore: Retired IMC officer jumps before train, dies

Indore: A retired IMC officer committed suicide by jumping before the train in Annapurna area. He was suffering from depression due to which he took the extreme step. The police are investigating the case and started an investigation.

Annapurna police station incharge Satish Kumar Dwivedi said the deceased has been identified as Kailash Chandra Porwal (72), a resident of Scheme Number 71. He was found dead near railway track in Lokmanya Nagar on Tuesday afternoon. Investigation on the spot suggested that he was hit by a train due to which he died. Later, police recovered a suicide note in which he mentioned that he is unmarried and stays at sister’s place in Scheme Number 71. He was suffering from ailments, which led to depression. He stated that he didn’t want to be a burden on his sister. The police have sent the note to the handwriting expert.

Sources claimed that the deceased was a retired assistant revenue officer in IMC. The police are taking the statement of his sister and other relatives.