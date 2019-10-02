Indore: Remove seal of MP Kids school; HC

Indore: In a major relief to parents of students studying in MP Kids School, the Indore bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court on Tuesday directed school education department and other respondents to remove the seal put on school gate after it was derecognized.

The court permitted to run school next hearing in the case. The school carried recognition from April 1, 2016 to March 31, 2019. But district education officer had cancelled the recognition on May 24, 2018.

Against the DEO’s order, the school administration had moved court which in its order dated August 27 set aside the impugned order.

The court observed that the school had applied for renewal of the recognition but due to pendency of the petition it could not be considered. The court directed the DEO to consider the application of the school afresh.

But the school was sealed recently. Against the decision, parents of students moved the court.

Justice Vivek Rusia observed that prima facie it appears that DEO failed to understand the order passed by the court dated August 27 and rejected the application (of the school) in a very mechanical manner.