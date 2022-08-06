Indore: Real-time checking of pollution in Kahn river starts

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Pollution Control Board is going to display real-time monitoring of the Kahn River to the general public. Aniruddha Mukherjee, principal secretary and chairman of the environment department has inaugurated the display of real-time monitoring of the treatment status of the river.

Regional Officer SN Dwivedi said that the monitoring stations at Niranjanpur and at Palasia junction will provide the status of treatment being done by the sewage treatment plants which are being operated by Indore Municipal Corporation.

The Kahn River later joins the Kshipra river at Ujjain. Even before joining the Kshipra River, a real-time monitoring system has been established by the board at village Raghavpipalya in Ujjain, through which it will be known what is the quality of the Kahn River before it joins Kshipra.

Read Also Indore: MGM Medical College soon to get diagnoses and culture test of Monkeypox virus