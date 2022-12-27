Indore: Rangolis, balloons to welcome NRIs at 51 squares in city

Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): With public participation, Indore Municipal Corporation has planned to turn inaugural day of three-day Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) convention into a festival.

It has planned to make rangolis at 51 squares and release balloons from the same places when Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate PBD on January 9.

“Rangolis will be made to welcome the Prime Minister and NRIs at 51 select squares in a traditional way. Mayor-in-Council members and corporators, and public clad in traditional attire will also be present to greet the guests,” said Mayor Pushmitra Bhargav.

Besides, balloons will also be released from these select squares when PBD convention will inaugurated. A meeting with various originations for these arrangements will be held shortly.