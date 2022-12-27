e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: Rangolis, balloons to welcome NRIs at 51 squares in city

Indore: Rangolis, balloons to welcome NRIs at 51 squares in city

“Rangolis will be made to welcome the Prime Minister and NRIs at 51 select squares in a traditional way

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, December 27, 2022, 12:31 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image |
Follow us on

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): With public participation, Indore Municipal Corporation has planned to turn inaugural day of three-day Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) convention into a festival.

It has planned to make rangolis at 51 squares and release balloons from the same places when Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate PBD on January 9.

“Rangolis will be made to welcome the Prime Minister and NRIs at 51 select squares in a traditional way. Mayor-in-Council members and corporators, and public clad in traditional attire will also be present to greet the guests,” said Mayor Pushmitra Bhargav.

Besides, balloons will also be released from these select squares when PBD convention will inaugurated. A meeting with various originations for these arrangements will be held shortly. 

Read Also
PBD Guest Interview: Siddharth Rajhans says, Indore is on the cusp of development
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Indore: Five illegal structures of drug peddlers razed

Indore: Five illegal structures of drug peddlers razed

Indore: Modular OT, ICU to be developed at IIHNO, Rau

Indore: Modular OT, ICU to be developed at IIHNO, Rau

Indore: Contractual staff burn ‘Corona Warrior’ certificates

Indore: Contractual staff burn ‘Corona Warrior’ certificates

Indore: City heaves sigh of relief as samples of foreign returnees found negative

Indore: City heaves sigh of relief as samples of foreign returnees found negative

Madhya Pradesh: Health ‘wise’ Indore set for PBD meet

Madhya Pradesh: Health ‘wise’ Indore set for PBD meet