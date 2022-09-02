Indore: Rajasthan man arrested with 2 firearms, 5 live cartridges in city

Representative Photo |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A man from Rajasthan was arrested by the Crime Branch with two firearms and five live cartridges, the police said on Thursday. He was reportedly waiting for some person to deliver the firearms when he was arrested.

According to a Crime Branch officer, information was received that a man was seen near a garbage plant near Teen Imli Square and that he would deliver firearms to a person. The Crime Branch officers verified the information and, later, accompanied by the Bhanwarkuan police raided the place and arrested a person, named Rajveer Singh, a resident of Chittorgarh, in Rajasthan.

During a search, the police recovered two firearms and five live cartridges from the accused. He could not produce any document or the licence for keeping the firearms. The accused allegedly confessed to supplying firearms in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. He was handed over to the Bhanwarkuan police for further investigations. The accused was booked under sections 25 and 27 of the Arms Act and the police are trying to find out if other people were also involved in the crime.