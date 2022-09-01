Indore: CBSE Budding Authors Programme; new-age learning begins, now students can become a writer, get published

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): All students from Class 5 to Class 10 can now become authors and get published with the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). Under the CBSE Budding Authors Programme, students can learn about story elements and become proficient writers. The programme has been launched considering the new technique of learning as mentioned in the National Education Policy (NEP), 2020.

Students can submit their stories in Hindi or English in the following three categories:

‘Effective learning’

‘The CBSE Budding Authors Programme aims at providing students a platform to engage in reading different types of stories and learning to write effectively. As students write and submit short stories under this programme, they’ll have an opportunity to express their creativity and get a chance to see them published’

— Dr Joseph Emmanuel, CBSE director (Academics)

‘Three-step programme’

‘The programme is a three-step one and, currently, we’re in the first phase where students are being informed about it and asked to share their sample writings. According to the CBSE’s instructions, all the schools will conduct the contest within school hours where students get to create and write short stories in either English or Hindi. After the initial round, the schools will shortlist and select two students per category by September 16, 2022. In the next phase, the students will be on-boarding the programme after registration’

— Siddharth Singh, principal, The Emerald Heights International School, Indore

Original works only; no fee

The CBSE reiterates that there is NO FEE for participating in the programme.

In Phase 2, students are expected to submit an original, unpublished short story written in English or Hindi. This will be certified by the head of the school. Plagiarism check and principal’s recommendation will be taken before the winners are published.

Budding authors may submit short stories on all themes (all styles, genres and types of writing) in compliance with the content guidelines of the CBSE Budding Authors Programme.

Stories submitted will be licensed under the CC BY4.0 licence. Copyright remains with the author, but the CBSE reserves the right to be the first to publish the selected works.

Submissions will be judged on literary merit, originality and readability. All final decisions rest with the CBSE.