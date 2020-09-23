Indore: Rain tally 13 inches above normal

Indore: Rains continued to lash the city consecutively for the second today. With no sunshine throughout the day, the mercury plummeted seven degrees Celsius. Over 2.5 inches rainfall was recorded in two days. With this, the rainfall tally crossed the 47-inches mark.

According to officials of regional meteorological department, city’s current total rainfall mark (47 inch) is about 13 inches more than the average rainfall. Rains will continue to lash the city for the next few days and it may cross the 50-inch mark.

“The Low Pressure Area over central parts of West Madhya Pradesh and neighbourhood now lies over East Madhya Pradesh and adjoining south Uttar Pradesh and West Madhya Pradesh. The associated cyclonic circulation extends upto 5.8 km above mean sea level tilting southwestwards with height. It is likely to move northeastwards during next 48 hours,” Met officials added.

Continuous rains also kept the temperature in the normal range. Citizens woke up to a rainy morning on Wednesday as it started raining after Tuesday noon. The intensity of rains increased on Tuesday evening. However, the shower power was heavy in Western part of the city which Eastern part received less rains comparatively.

The maximum temperature recorded on Wednesday was 25 degree Celsius while minimum temperature was 22.1 degree Celsius. Humidity was recorded at 97 per cent.