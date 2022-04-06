Indore: Railways has fixed time limit for completion of projects: DRM

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)



Vineet Gupta, divisional railway manager (DRM) of Ratlam division has said that railways has fixed time limit for each of the on-going projects running in the region. Soon this time limit schedule of the projects including Mhow-Sanawad Gauge conversion, Indore-Dahod new line project and Indore-Ujjain doubling project would be made public.



DRM Gupta said it while interacting with businessmen and industrialist here on Tuesday. The meeting was organised by Malwa Chamber of Commerce and Industries at its office. The objective of the meeting

was to know the ways to improve the revenue of the railway with the help of industries and businessmen and also to know their problems. But for most of the period, the discussion was centred around the delay in the completion of crucial railway projects associated with the city.



While presenting the view of the Railways and its new working style, DRM Gupta said that Railways has changed its working style and now the time limit of every small or big task has been fixed. Gupta said that

we are also working to make this time limit public also. He said that the doubling work of 79 km long Indore-Ujjain via Dewas section would be completed before end of next March.



Talking about the Indore-Khandwa gauge conversion project, wherein the GC work at Mhow-Sanawad section is becoming a difficult task, DRM said that we are waiting for the final survey report of the section. The

survey will suggest the gradient for section particularly between Patalpani to Kalakund. Right after getting the report, the tenders will be floated.







Train from Khandwa to Sanawad



DRM Gupta said that Railways is aware of the problem of the people of the region as train connectivity has stopped. Thus, we are planning to run a train from outskirt of Khandwa Nimarkhedi to Sanawad as the

railway track on this section is ready. A proposal has been sent to Railway board.

Published on: Wednesday, April 06, 2022, 01:31 AM IST