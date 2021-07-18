Indore: Radio classes for students of class 1 to 8 to restart in Madhya Pradesh from July 19

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Radio classes for students of class 1 to 8 will restart in the state from Monday. Though the academic session in government schools began from June 15, online classes could not begin through Doordarshan and radio.

With requisite arrangements, the classes and educational programmes will now resume for students of class 1 to 8. All the students especially those in government schools can resume studies and start learning from the broadcast.

Radio programme will be broadcast under Hamara Ghar, Hamara Vidyalaya campaign that was launched following coronavirus outbreak. School education department has announced schedule from July 19 - August 14, 2021.

Classes will be conducted every day from 9.30 am to 10.30 am for students studying in primary and middle schools. All the primary schools will also become broadcasting centres.

The telecast for students from class 9 to class 12 began through Doordarshan this month. More than 15 lakh children studied through Doordarshan in the state in last academic year.