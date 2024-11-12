Indore Property Broker Kills Self In Office; No Suicide Note Found, Reason Unknown

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A property broker allegedly died by suicide at his office in Silicon City, the police said on Monday. No suicide note was recovered from the spot and the reason for his extreme step could not be ascertained yet.

According to the Rau police station staff, the deceased was identified as Nirmal Mahesh, 43, a resident of Silicon City. On Sunday, he hanged himself in his office situated on the ground floor of his house. His family members found him hanging and they took him to the hospital but he could not be saved.

Preliminary investigation revealed that he was upset over some issue for a few days. The statements of his family members are being recorded to know the reason for his suicide.

Youth died under mysterious circumstances

A 24-year-old youth died under mysterious circumstances in the Hira Nagar area. According to the police, Mohit, a resident of Khandwa and present resident of Sukhliya, was found dead on his bed. He had gone to his bed after having dinner. The police believe that he died of cardiac arrest. An autopsy report was awaited to know the exact reason for his death.