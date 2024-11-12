 Indore Property Broker Kills Self In Office; No Suicide Note Found, Reason Unknown
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore Property Broker Kills Self In Office; No Suicide Note Found, Reason Unknown

Indore Property Broker Kills Self In Office; No Suicide Note Found, Reason Unknown

According to the Rau police station staff, the deceased was identified as Nirmal Mahesh, 43, a resident of Silicon City.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, November 12, 2024, 09:12 AM IST
article-image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A property broker allegedly died by suicide at his office in Silicon City, the police said on Monday. No suicide note was recovered from the spot and the reason for his extreme step could not be ascertained yet.  

According to the Rau police station staff, the deceased was identified as Nirmal Mahesh, 43, a resident of Silicon City. On Sunday, he hanged himself in his office situated on the ground floor of his house. His family members found him hanging and they took him to the hospital but he could not be saved.

Read Also
Man Sentenced To Life Term Till Death In Gangrape Case In Indore
article-image

Preliminary investigation revealed that he was upset over some issue for a few days. The statements of his family members are being recorded to know the reason for his suicide.  

Youth died under mysterious circumstances

FPJ Shorts
Pakistan May Withdraw From Champions Trophy 2025 If ICC Strips Them Of Hosting Right Claims Report
Pakistan May Withdraw From Champions Trophy 2025 If ICC Strips Them Of Hosting Right Claims Report
Mumbai: 52-Year-Old Kanpur Doctor Arrested For Trespassing By Posing As Journalist At BJP Manifesto Event In BKC
Mumbai: 52-Year-Old Kanpur Doctor Arrested For Trespassing By Posing As Journalist At BJP Manifesto Event In BKC
Megan Fox Announces Pregnancy With Fiancé Machine Gun Kelly After Miscarriage: 'Nothing Is Ever Really Lost'
Megan Fox Announces Pregnancy With Fiancé Machine Gun Kelly After Miscarriage: 'Nothing Is Ever Really Lost'
US President-Elect Donald Trump Selects Florida Rep Mike Waltz As National Security Adviser: Sources
US President-Elect Donald Trump Selects Florida Rep Mike Waltz As National Security Adviser: Sources

A 24-year-old youth died under mysterious circumstances in the Hira Nagar area. According to the police, Mohit, a resident of Khandwa and present resident of Sukhliya, was found dead on his bed. He had gone to his bed after having dinner. The police believe that he died of cardiac arrest. An autopsy report was awaited to know the exact reason for his death.   

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here:

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here: | Mental Health Helplines

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore Becomes No. 1 Again In Eat Right Challenge Phase III; Official Announcement Delayed

Indore Becomes No. 1 Again In Eat Right Challenge Phase III; Official Announcement Delayed

World Pneumonia Day: Viral Infections Leading Cause Of Pneumonia In Children Under Three In Indore

World Pneumonia Day: Viral Infections Leading Cause Of Pneumonia In Children Under Three In Indore

Indore Property Broker Kills Self In Office; No Suicide Note Found, Reason Unknown

Indore Property Broker Kills Self In Office; No Suicide Note Found, Reason Unknown

Indore's Air Connectivity With Kolkata To Get Stronger With 2 New Flights From Dec

Indore's Air Connectivity With Kolkata To Get Stronger With 2 New Flights From Dec

Indore DAVV Launches Pilot Project For Sending Online Question Papers For Supply Exams

Indore DAVV Launches Pilot Project For Sending Online Question Papers For Supply Exams