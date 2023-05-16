Indore: Profs, staff manhandled on GACC campus amid exam

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Two student leaders and their associates barged into Atal Bihari Vajpayee Government Arts and Commerce College, commonly known as GACC on the pretext of mismanagement and scuffled with two professors and employees on Monday. First year under graduate exams were underway at the time of incident.

Sources claimed that student leaders allegedly assaulted the teaching and non-teaching employees and fled the scene.

Later, an FIR was registered against student leaders Krishna Nayak, Deepak Solanki and others with Bhanwarkuan police station for preventing public servant discharging duty under sections 353, 332 and 34 of the IPC on the complaint of college employee Jitendra Pawar.

Taking a grim view of the incident, college teachers and members of Private College Principal Association demanded strict action against the accused.

According to report, a few student leaders entered the college during exam. A few non-teaching staff tried to stop them. This led to a heated exchange between the two parties.

A few teachers, including Prof Mahesh Gupta and Prof AR Gupta, tried to step in but had to bear the brunt of misbehaviour.

Sec 144 sought at exam centres

Teachers informed police commissioner Makrand Deuskar of the incident and requested him to clamp Section 144 at all exam centres. This would prevent entry of unauthorized people on the campus, they said.

Even after Vimukta Sharma case, security on campus still a concern

Despite BM College principal Vimukta Sharma’s killing by an ex-student, security remains a big concern on college campuses in the city, said Private College Principal Association. Association president Dr Rajeev Jhalani said that the GACC incident once again exposed poor security arrangements in colleges.

Sharma was burnt alive by ex-student Ashutosh over delay in issuance of marksheet. The incident hogged national headlines and DAVV linked its affiliation to colleges with security on campuses but to no avail.

No scuffle, only manhandling: Accused

Krishan and Deepak who are said to be associated with saffron party’s student outfit denied assaulting the teachers or the staff at GACC. “Two employees (father and son) bother students going to take exams for no reason. We had gone to complain to authorities but argument ensued. Nobody assaulted anyone. Little pushing and shoving however took place between us and staff of the college,” Krishna said.