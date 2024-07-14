Indore: Private Teacher Defrauded Of Rs 1.60L |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A private teacher was defrauded by a cyber-crook of Rs 1.60 lakh for a part time job and making more profit in investment. Additional DCP Alok Kumar Sharma said that one Jaikumar Patidar, who is a private teacher, lodged a cyber-fraud complaint with Rajendra Nagar police stating that he received a message with a link on WhatsApp for a part time job.

He clicked on the link and got a call from an unidentified number and was asked to do online tasks for which he could make Rs 4k per day and could make 40pc profit. Later, he was asked for Rs 25k for more profit percentage. He sent the money again and again totaling Rs 1.6 lakh. When the complainant asked the caller to return his money, he told him that he had to give Rs 15k as his account had been frozen when the complainant could understand that he had been defrauded.

Man duped by fraudster posing as his teacher

Indore A man was duped by a cyber-fraudster after posing himself as his teacher. Additional DCP Alok Kumar Sharma said that one Gopal Sitholiya, who is a contractor, lodged a cyber-fraud complaint with Tejaji Nagar police stating that he received a call from an unknown number who asked him to identify him. The complainant thought he was his teacher from his village as he had a similar voice.

The caller told him that he was transferring Rs 25k from someone as his account server had gone down. The complainant received a message with a link of Rs 15k credited in his account and he clicked on the link and Rs 15k was deducted from his account. Later, the caller switched off his mobile phone and the complainant came to know that he was duped.